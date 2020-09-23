Fall Guys - Here Is What They Look Like on the Inside

By Tyler Fischer

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has revealed what PS4 and PC players of the game have been wondering since launch: what do Fall Guys look like on the inside. Up until today, this was among the greatest mysteries on the Internet, one that many thought we would never get an answer to. Today though, developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital decided to put an end to these doubts.

Taking to the social media platform, Mediatonic revealed not only the inside of a Fall Guy, but how tall they are and what they look like happy. And to top of this off, the game's Twitter account confirmed everything below is now official lore.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself, but be warned, you may no longer want to play Fall Guys and earns crowns after seeing this.

As you would expect, the Fall Guys fandom and the Internet as a whole don't know what to make of this reveal. Some are disturbed, others are in denial, and some seem to actually like it.

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or next-gen platforms.

