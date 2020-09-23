Fall Guys - Here Is What They Look Like on the Inside

✖

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has revealed what PS4 and PC players of the game have been wondering since launch: what do Fall Guys look like on the inside. Up until today, this was among the greatest mysteries on the Internet, one that many thought we would never get an answer to. Today though, developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital decided to put an end to these doubts.

Taking to the social media platform, Mediatonic revealed not only the inside of a Fall Guy, but how tall they are and what they look like happy. And to top of this off, the game's Twitter account confirmed everything below is now official lore.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself, but be warned, you may no longer want to play Fall Guys and earns crowns after seeing this.

Well, you asked for it... This is official lore now Remember: • Human shown for scale

• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)

• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes

• We can't take it back Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020

As you would expect, the Fall Guys fandom and the Internet as a whole don't know what to make of this reveal. Some are disturbed, others are in denial, and some seem to actually like it.

Why this is ugly and scary af — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 23, 2020

I have a rebuttal as to why fall guys are not 6ft and are in fact...tiny little beans.

One is the fact everything is giant. For example, the fruits. They're massive compared to the fall guy. Second is the size of the Ball compared to a fall guy which are also massive- — Velvet (@CroweVelvetCake) September 23, 2020

No, I didn’t ask for this... But I’ll take it. — Fall Boys 👑 (@FallBoysGame) September 23, 2020

Wow. Thanks. I absolutely #*! — DualShockers (@DualShockers) September 23, 2020

I wish I had never seen this My mind will never know the end of suffering now — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 23, 2020

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or next-gen platforms.