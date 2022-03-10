Fallout 3 Player Discovers Hidden Detail 14 Years Later

Fallout 3 is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time. More than this, it was important in popularizing the western RPG, or at least the modern western RPG. The game doesn’t hold up very well, but it’s still being played by Fallout fans. The only Fallout game since Fallout 3 to recreate its magic has been Fallout: New Vegas. While Fallout 4 is a decent game, it’s not on the level of its predecessors, and Fallout 76 is a completely different game. This is partially why fans continue to play Fallout 3, because it’s so good. And because of this, players continue to discover hidden and secret details in the 14-year-old game, or at least discover details that most players don’t know about.

Over on Reddit, relayed word that if you talk to Griffon, a character in the game, you get special dialogue if you’re wearing a wig. Why? Because Griffon has a wig. Of course, this isn’t the first time a Fallout fan has come across this dialogue, but it’s a detail a vast majority of players didn’t know existed because they would never come across it. As you would expect, the post relaying this information shot straight to the top of the Gaming Details Reddit page, a fairly active and popular Reddit page dedicated to the smaller, but impressive details in games.

“In Fallout 3, if you talk to Griffon while wearing a wig, you get special dialogue,” reads the Reddit post. “The lone wanderer will point out that you have similar hair, and Griffon will reply ‘Aheh. Um… yeah, look at that. We practically have the same haircut. What are the chances of that? Aheh’.”

