Fallout 3 Is Free, But Not For Much Longer

If you haven't snagged yourself a "free" copy of Fallout 3, you don't have much longer left to act. Since the release of Prime Video's Fallout TV series earlier this year, the beloved role-playing series from Bethesda has seen a massive revival. Generally speaking, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 have been the most popular entries in recent months, but titles like Fallout: New Vegas and the original two installments in the franchise have also garnered a large number of players. Now, the game that ushered in the modern era of Fallout, Fallout 3, can be snagged for no cost whatsoever.

Over on Prime Gaming, Fallout 3 is free at the moment for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Given that this same subscription is required to watch Fallout on Prime Video, anyone who has seen the TV series for themselves can also snag Fallout 3 as part of their membership. Best of all, the version of Fallout 3 that's being given out here is the Game of the Year Edition. This means that it includes all of the post-launch DLC such as Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta, which adds dozens of additional hours of gameplay.

The caveat with this giveaway of Fallout 3 is that it's only going to remain live for less than a day. This offer is one that Prime Gaming has had going on for over a month at this point as it began in early May. If you somehow missed the deal when it first became available, though, this is your final call to snag Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition before it vanishes from Prime Gaming on June 12th.

Outside of Fallout 3, Prime Gaming happens to be handing out a number of other popular titles at no cost that you can snag as well. The most notable of this bunch is the 2005 version of Star Wars Battlefront II, which will remain free until July 10th. Other games on the service right now include The Forgotten City, Electrician Simulator, Weird West: Definitive Edition, and Genesis Noir, just to name a few.