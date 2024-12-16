The Best Fallout Games Less Than $2 in New Sale

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The two best Fallout games can currently be had for less than $2 thanks to a new deal. The deal specifically comes the way of Fanatical, and is only available for a limited time or as supplies last, whichever rears its head first. Unfortunately, for those on console, there are no deals available. Because the offer comes the way of Fanatical, it is limited to Steam.

Right now, Fanatical has the “Build Your Own Platinum Collection – Best of 2024” bundle, which lets you bundle games together to save some serious money. The games featured include two Fallout games, which you can bundle together for just $3.50, effectively paying only $1.75 per game.

Build your own Platinum Collection – Best of 2024 Bundle See on Fanatical

As for the two Fallout games included, they are the two best Fallout games. To date, the best Fallout game is undeniably Fallout 3. The version included in the deal is specifically the Game of the Year edition, which includes all the DLC. The second best game in the Fallout series is more of a debate, but many agree it is Fallout: New Vegas. The version included is specifically the Ultimate Edition, which also comes with all DLC for the game.

Fallout 3

About: “Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault. Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world — radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation.”

Fallout: New Vegas

About: “Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas. It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way. As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3. Enjoy your stay.”