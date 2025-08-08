Fallout 3 Remastered Report Shares Release Date News

The release date of the rumored Fallout 3 Remastered from Bethesda is supposedly not that far away. Earlier this year, Bethesda — with the aid of Virtuous — put out The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on a variety of platforms. Now, the expectation is that a remaster of Fallout 3 will follow. This is the expectation because the pair of remasters leaked together in 2023 thanks to some internal Microsoft documents that surfaced in court. And considering how successful The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been, it is more than safe to lock in the Fallout 3 remaster as not just happening, but likely not that far away. And that is exactly what a new report gets at.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of industry insider and YouTuber, Detective Seeds, a source who has proven reliable in the past, and who was notably at the forefront of rumors and leaks about the aforementioned Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Taking to social media platform X, Detective Seeds noted he would “not be surprised” if he saw Fallout 3 Remastered release sometime in April 2026 after the conclusion of an Elder Scrolls Online event scheduled to happen the same month.

Now, it is not 100% clear how much of this is concrete report vs speculation. It is likely a mixture of both. That said, the information passes the sniff test. And as mentioned above, while Detective Seeds does not have a bulletproof track record, he has had some undeniable reports and leaks.

It has been 10 years since the release of Fallout 4, and 7 years since Fallout 76. Suffice to say, Fallout fans are certainly starving for something new. And with Fallout 5 expected to still be many years away and not releasing until the 2030s, Bethesda and Xbox are going to have to come up with something, whether that be a spin-off game, Fallout New Vegas 2, or a remaster of the best Fallout game to date, Fallout 3.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this new report/speculation. And there are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt and leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a 2026 remaster of Fallout 3?