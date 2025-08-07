Fallout 4 Reportedly Adding a Major Feature 10 Years Later

Fallout 4 is reportedly adding a major feature after a decade. Bethesda is one of the rare studios that will randomly support its very old games. A lot of developers don’t have the capacity or desire to keep supporting old games for a variety of reasons. They need the resources on a current project, the older games don’t really have a player base, or something else entirely. However, Bethesda’s games have always retained notable player bases despite being single player games as they’re highly replayable and the community keeps making mods for them. On top of that, Bethesda is part of Xbox’s massive umbrella, which likely affords them some extra resources.

With that said, Bethesda is knee-deep in The Elder Scrolls 6 as its next game and while we know next to nothing about it, one would imagine it’s going to take all of their focus. However, there are plenty of rumors of support coming to older games such as Starfield and Fallout 4. The former is reportedly getting another expansion sometime next year along with major gameplay overhauls, likely as part of a free update that will come in conjunction with the next DLC’s release. Fallout 4, on the other hand, is empowering the community a bit more, however.

Fallout 4 Is Reportedly Getting Paid Mods

According to a new rumor from YouTuber JuiceHead, Fallout 4 is getting a brand new update in the near future. The new update will introduce paid mods to the game, which are much bigger, more ambitious mods for the game than the typical texture pack or slight gameplay tweaks. Instead, it’s something with a bit more weight to it that can feel closer to premium DLC for the game. This will be similar to the Creations update that came to Skyrim, which will allow for paid mods that are approved by Bethesda that can financially benefit its creators.

JuiceHead said he wasn’t sure about the timing of this release, but expects it to be timed with Fallout Season 2 which releases this December. Fans complained about there being no new Fallout games to play with the release of Season 1 and this may serve as some sort of answer to that. Additionally, Fallout 4 turns 10 in November, so it would make sense for this update to come around that time. It’s unclear if there will be any other updates from Bethesda during this time, such as bug fixes, but it would be surprising to drop a big update for the game’s 10th anniversary and not have it cover more ground than paid mods.

It’s also heavily rumored that there are more Fallout games in the works as we speak, potentially under teams outside of Bethesda. Xbox likely wants to keep the brand active and alive if there’s a successful TV series out there and it could be close to a decade before Bethesda could feasibly get a new Fallout game out itself given it’s working on The Elder Scrolls 6 for the next few years. It’s speculated that a successor to Fallout: New Vegas could be one of the new games in the works.

What do you think of this rumored new Fallout update? Let me know in the comments.