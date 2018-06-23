Fallout 4 Mod Adds Cyberdog Rex to the Mix

Fallout: New Vegas is by far my favourite entry into the series, especially because the NPCs were just so darn cool (it’s also on sale right now mad cheap during the Steam Summer Sale). For those that also enjoyed the desert-driven adventure, you may remember the badass Cyberdog Rex! If you’re missing the ‘goodest’ of the good boys (I know it’s not a word, but it is now, change approved), then you’re in luck because he’s back and doing his best thanks to this Fallout 4 mod!

“Project Cyberdog is a large project I am in the process of creating with the aim of allowing players to build Cyberdog armor for their dogs and customize everything from dog breed (fur patterns) to paint jobs (police, military, law enforcement, etc.) to how many robot legs/parts they want their dogs to have,” says the mod’s creator. “There are also custom accessories made specifically for Project Cyberdog to allow players to further deck out their dogs.”

He’s also created a few other cool projects, including Cat Creatures for Settlements, which can be found right here. Don’t get us wrong, we absolutely adore Dogmeat, but sometimes it’s nice to say hello to an old friend and let’s face it – Rex was the business. It’s good to see him again! To check out the mod for yourself, you can view the mod creator’s official Nexus page here for more details on how to download. He also added a few Q&A’s as well from some of the users themselves:

Q: Can I use other Dogmeat re-textures on Rex?

A: No, not without some image editing. For the my own ease of use in the larger mod I combined all of Dogmeats individual textures into one 4k texture map. If you want to change Rex’s texture you would need to combine the other mods re-textures the same way.

Q: Can I create new re-textures for Rex?

A: Sure, you’re welcome to, however you are NOT allow to re-upload my meshes. If you decide to create some re-textures of either the dog parts or the robot parts let me know and I may include them as options when Project Cyberdog is released. (with permission of course, and as long as the textures stick to the unwrap format I made.)

Q: That’s not what Rex looks like!

A: Not really a question but still, yes, I’m aware its not a 1-to-1 recreation. None of my recreations are. I try to follow the spirit of what the creature originally looked like but add my own creative bits to it.



Q: The brain case doesn’t look at all like that

A: Again, not a question but per my post here is the reason it looks the way it does and no it isn’t changing from that.

Q: What equipment slots does this use?

A: All of the pieces of the model are located directly in the .nif and therefore only use the BODY slot (same as Dogmeat). You can equip armor and accessories on him just as you would Dogmeat and nothing will disappear.

Q: Why is there no bug report tab?

A: Its a replacer so it shouldn’t need a bug tab, if you run into a bug you can still leave a comment letting me know.

Q: The back legs look horrible when he sits or begs!!!

A: I’m aware of that and its not a bug. I’m not the worlds greatest at rigging and weightpainting but I did my best with it. This has been updated in version 2.0 to look a lot better in those poses and moving in general. See image gallery for comparisons between v1.0 and v2.0.