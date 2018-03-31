Fallout 4: New Vegas Mod Devs Assure Fans They Still Have the Green Light From Bethesda in New Update

We’ve talked about the amazing Fallout 4: New Vegas mod for quite some time now, it’s a project that we’re very passionate about and love seeing progress on. When news that the team’s sister project, Capital Wasteland that remade Fallout 3, was cancelled due to a conflicting voice acting contract with Bethesda, many were wondering what that meant for the other huge Fallout project. Luckily, it doesn’t really mean much because the team has assured fans that they still have the green light to continue their project on Fallout 4: New Vegas.

The team took to the F4NV blog to give an update on the focus shift happening in lieu of the audio port issues. This is what they had to say in their latest post:

“As many of you likely know, our sister project, Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland, has indefinitely halted development on their mod. This follows discussions with Bethesda that indicated that the method both our project and theirs were intending to use to extract and port the audio from Fallout: New Vegas/Fallout 3 was not allowed.

We’ve been aware of this issue for a couple of weeks, and have spent the time exploring options for Fallout 4: New Vegas. After long internal discussion and consultations with intellectual property lawyers, we have finally come to a conclusion.”

“F4NV’s development will go on. However, changes in our development plans will be needed for us to accomplish our goal of a fully realized remake of Fallout: New Vegas.

Core to this is the newest portion of our development team, the Voice Acting department. Team F4NV had initially considered setting up a voice team during its early days, and a study on the requirements and feasibility of this was discussed in-depth, factoring the amount of acting needed per-character, number of characters voiced by how many voice actors, and a number of other key factors. At the time, operating with the understanding that we were able to use the original New Vegas audio, we deemed a voice acting project to be far too much work, for far too little reward.”

“However, with the shift in our priorities, we now are able to draw upon this previous detailed examination to work out the best possible approach for Team F4NV to create a high-quality, entertaining mod.

Central to that is the way voice acting will be managed within Team F4NV. Unlike other teams such as the Level Design or Asset Creation teams, our Voice Acting team will be operating autonomously, working with voice actors on roles suited to their unique voice. As a result, their work will not be bound to the same milestone structure as the rest of the team. This means that often the VA team will be working on content totally different from that which the rest of the team is focusing their efforts on, but we’ve modified our release roadmap planning system to compensate for that.”

“What this means to anybody who downloads any releases of F4NV, ultimately, is that our release schedule won’t be impacted at all by the addition of new voice acting. This, of course, comes with a minor catch.

Due to the way that the Voice Acting Team will be operating separately from the core project team, this means that their work will be included as it is ready. While this will mean that certain parts of the game will be fully voiced far ahead of schedule, other areas may end up lagging behind. As a result, F4NV releases may end up going out without voiceover recorded for certain characters, depending on where our VA Team stands at any given point in time. While disappointing, we feel that this approach best allows us to keep the project on-track, while also allowing us to maintain a high standard of quality within the project.

While this may seem discouraging, thanks to the way F4NV has set itself up internally, this shift has taken little to no effort on the part of the team, and development has continued on at a steady pace without issue.”

It’s good to see that they were prepared for the hiccup and were able to work around it. As much as it is a let down about Capital Wasteland, at least we have another solid experience ahead of us with the best parts of Fallout: New Vegas.

Don’t forget to check out their official site yourself to learn more about the team and the amazing amounts of progress made so far.