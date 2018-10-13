‘Fallout 4: New Vegas’ Team Offers Sneak Peek at Improved Desert

While we wait for the upcoming B.E.T.A for Fallout 76, fans of the iconic Bethesda franchise can still satiate that Wasteland craving in other way. One solid way to do just that is catching up on all of the amazing fan projects currently in the works – even better? They have Bethesda’s blessing.

One of these projects is one we’ve followed for quite some time, a total conversion mod that brings Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4. To get even more excited about this ambitious fan-driven endeavor, the team has provided another sneak peek at what’s to come! This time, the re-imagined Mojave Desert:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the above Facebook post, you can see the details added – the details that greatly improve the graphic experience – to the Mojave Desert. The team behind the Fallout 4: New Vegas project added, “Given that it’s been a while since we’ve shown off any work on our exterior worldspace, we thought it might be nice to show off just a bit more of our Mojave Wasteland for this week!”

For those that might be new to the world of Fallout 4: New Vegas, the team has been working hard on this project for years now working side-by-side with fans and Bethesda itself to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered! This is a project that we are very passionate about as well and we absolutely love all of the amazing updates from the team.

The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and you can learn even more by visiting their official website linked below!

To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

Like Fallout and modding? Did we just become best friends? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for both and full-on fangirl!