Fallout 4: New Vegas Update Shows Off More Modernized Touches

Fallout 4: New Vegas is an impassioned fan project that brings the best of New Vegas into the world of Fallout 4. It’s so impressive, in fact, that Bethesda themselves have given this team their seal of approval. While this team of dedicated fans continue to make progress until completion, they’ve taken the time to provide a few new images for fans to feast their eyes on in order to show off some of the more modernized touches to the game.

“While the bright lights and chimes of Vegas are the major draw of the Mojave Wasteland for outsiders,” began their latest blog post, “the majority of the region’s residents live beyond the gilded palace of The Strip. Out among the hills and cliffs of the harsh desert, many opt to carve out a life for themselves in small improvised shacks and sheds. These buildings, cobbled together from the detritus of pre-war buildings and the abandoned hulks of similar ad-hoc abodes and workshops, are able to take root beyond the ruins of the old world in places that suit the needs of the reclusive and the nefarious both.”

But just because they wanted to add a little more modernization doesn’t mean they are abandoning the aesthetic that contributed to the overall feeling of New Vegas. Check out the latest images in the small gallery below to see the changes they’ve made:

The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and you can learn even more by visiting their official website linked below!

That’s all for this week’s Featured Content Friday! To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

