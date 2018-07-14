Fallout 4 Meets Silent Hill With This Horror Mod

Fallout 4 is a an enjoyable RPG experience from Bethesda, but it’s been made even better by this creative horror mod. Bringing a distinctly Silent Hill vibe to the game, ‘Claustraphobia’ brings the perfect scare factor that many may be craving. It’s not another Silent Hill, but it’s pretty close!

“You are drawn to a condemned apartment complex to unveil its long forgotten story and explore its tight halls filled with unnerving creaks and squeaks. Mannequins somewhat taunt you every corner, walls turn inward and the layout seems impossible,” boasts the mod’s official description, offering up a significant challenge to those looking for a different kind of experience in the Wasteland.

The downside, unfortunately, is unlike an official Silent Hill game, this mod doesn’t take long to complete. In fact, it’s possible to beat it in 30 minutes flat. There are 7 bears total, 25 notes total, and the enemies are totally invincible. Also like the Silent Hill games, there’s a secret room that players can find – but they’ll need to find the key for it first.

This mod was inspired by Silent Hill 2 and Resident Evil 1, according to its creators, and that inspiration can definitely be felt. It’s pretty easy to download and you can find popular questions answered right here on its official Nexus Mods listing.

Haven’t downloaded Fallout 4 yet (for some reason)? Check out more about the game below:

“As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”

Freedom and Liberty!

Do whatever you want in a massive open world with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. Join multiple factions vying for power or go it alone, the choices are all yours.

Do whatever you want in a massive open world with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. Join multiple factions vying for power or go it alone, the choices are all yours. You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L!

Be whoever you want with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character system. From a Power Armored soldier to the charismatic smooth talker, you can choose from hundreds of Perks and develop your own playstyle.

Be whoever you want with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character system. From a Power Armored soldier to the charismatic smooth talker, you can choose from hundreds of Perks and develop your own playstyle. Super Deluxe Pixels!

An all-new next generation graphics and lighting engine brings to life the world of Fallout like never before. From the blasted forests of the Commonwealth to the ruins of Boston, every location is packed with dynamic detail.

An all-new next generation graphics and lighting engine brings to life the world of Fallout like never before. From the blasted forests of the Commonwealth to the ruins of Boston, every location is packed with dynamic detail. Violence and V.A.T.S.!

Intense first or third person combat can also be slowed down with the new dynamic Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S) that lets you choose your attacks and enjoy cinematic carnage.

Intense first or third person combat can also be slowed down with the new dynamic Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S) that lets you choose your attacks and enjoy cinematic carnage. Collect and Build!

Collect, upgrade, and build thousands of items in the most advanced crafting system ever. Weapons, armor, chemicals, and food are just the beginning – you can even build and manage entire settlements.

