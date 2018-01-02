Save 20% on the Exclusive ‘Fallout 4’ T-51 Power Armor Figure from ThreeZero

This Fallout 4 T-51 Power Armor figure from ThreeZero is an exclusive collectible that you can only get from Bethesda and ThinkGeek. Ordinarily, it would set you back a whopping $374.99, but you can get it right here for $299.99 for a limited time. That’s still not cheap, but in the world of high-end collectibles, this is a steal. Take a look at the official specifications and you’ll see that this figure is a work of art:

• Scale: 1/6

• Fully posable with over 35 points of articulation including articulating fingers

• Exchangeable male head and helmet (which features a light-up LED function)

• All outer-armor pieces are detachable and interchangeable with upcoming FO4 Power Armor figures

• Detailed endoskeleton underneath the outer-armor pieces

• Includes Experiment 18-A

• Materials: ABS, PVC, POM, magnets, and cloth

• Batteries: 3 AG1 button cell batteries (not included)

• Dimensions: 14 1/2″ tall

Sure, you could go with the T-60 Power Armor figure, but the sale and the exclusivity make the T-51 superior. If you want the T-60, you’ll have to shell out $379.99. Apparently, the pieces of each figure are interchangeable.

The deal on the Fallout 4 T-51 figure is part of ThinkGeek’s massive sale on collectibles, which includes items discounted by as much as 70%. The sale also includes deep discounts on other high-end figures like the Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus exclusive, Final Fantasy VII Cloud Strife Play Arts Kai Remake Version, ThreeA x Bungie: Destiny Hunter 1/6 Scale Figure, Thor: Play Arts Kai Variant, Toy Story Bandai Chogokin Combination Woody Robo Sheriff Star Figure, and more.

