Here’s How To Win This Official and Custom ‘Fallout 4’ Xbox One Controller

There’s something purely memorizing about a good-looking controller. And this new custom, and official, Fallout 4 controller from Microsoft and Bethesda is right up there with the greatest ever looking controllers we’ve seen, especially of the Xbox One variety.

The best part: the controller is free. The not-so-best part: it’s limited to a giveaway. But if there was ever a controller worth entering a giveaway for, this has to be it.

Want a chance to win a custom Fallout 4 controller? Just complete this month’s quest (maybe even help another settlement): //t.co/CaK1cAEQgP pic.twitter.com/q9Rfunvj4k — Xbox (@Xbox) October 4, 2018

So, what do you have to do. Well, first you have to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. From here, head to the Xbox Game Pass tab on your Xbox One, and then click on the Game Pass Quest tile. And then complete the two listed quests.

What are these quests? Well, the first requires you hop into Fallout 4, and play for at least 60 minutes, aka an hour. In terms of games that lend themselves to being lost in for hours, there’s not many better this generation than Fallout 4, so this should be super easy.

Quest 2: play 30 minutes of any other Bethesda published game available on Xbox Game Pass. And that’s it. You don’t even have to submit anything, anywhere, as Microsoft will be tracking your quest progress itself.

You have until October 30 to beat both quests, and thus automatically enter yourself to win the above controller and a “Fallout mystery prize.”

For more information and details on the giveaway and associated “quests,” click here.

As for the other Bethesda published game to play, I can’t recommend DOOM enough. Not only is DOOM without a doubt worth checking out for 30 minutes, but if you haven’t played it before, you may find yourself sticking with it for far more than that. Plus, it will be a nice change of pace from Fallout 4’s slower gameplay loop, because if there is one thing DOOM is, it’s intense.

And of course, be sure to keep all participating players in your prayers that during “Quest 1,” Preston Garvey doesn’t find them and alert them that another settlement needs their help.