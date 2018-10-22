‘Fallout 76’ Will Have 150 Hours of Side Content

With its new online structure, some fans are wondering if Fallout 76 will have the kind of content to keep them around for the long haul. Well, based on the information we’ve found, that’s a pretty safe bet.

Based on this report from WCCFTech, the game is set to have over 150 hours of side content — and that’s just at launch. Imagine what else will be added to the game in the months ahead. And also, that’s not including the main quest. Yowza.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That may seem like a bunch of pressure, but based on what Jeff Cardiner recently told Official Xbox Magazine, it won’t get to the point of chaoticness. “Remember it is a survival game. So we found early in play-testing that people were like, his character’s going to go away in three hours, so I’m going to use all my Stimpaks and ammo,’ but when you’re playing ‘for real’, you’ll make very different decisions. Do I really want to kill this guy with my one Fatman shell, or do I want to save it for the Scorch Beast, because it took me hours to get it. You do make different decisions when your characters are ‘real’.”

Development director Chris Mayer also chimed in, explaining that the story will have a new level of excitement, mainly due to the fact you’ll always have to stay on your guard.

“You play this game 30 hours, 300 hours; sometimes you’ll play in a group, sometimes you’ll focus on certain activities but sometimes you’ll play solo. And those are the times when you’ll have time to delve into the fiction and listen to the holotapes and read all the monitors and really get into the story. But there is more of a tension there, you can’t pause the game to read a terminal. When you’re reading a terminal something could sneak up behind you and eat you. And it often does. The more we’ve play-tested, the more we’ve realised how viable that is, and it supports the idea of how dangerous and how lonely it is out there.”

So, needless to say, Fallout 76 is going to keep you busy for awhile, whether you stick with the main quest or check out the side content that the game has to offer. Not to mention all the nukes that you’ll probably be dropping. Our own Liana Ruppert has already begun scoping out targets. Ulp!

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to keep on the look out for the B.E.T.A. kicking off tomorrow for Xbox One and next week for PlayStation 4 and PC!