New Fallout 76 Features Confirmed for 2025

Fallout 76 players already have some big additions to look forward to in 2025 with playable Ghouls at the top of that list. Typically seen as the enemies in Fallout games apart from some memorable NPCs, playable Ghouls have been a long time coming for a game like Fallout 76, but that’s far from everything that Bethesda has planned for the Fallout game in the new year. Bethesda previewed a few more of its plans this week in a “thank you” letter shared with players that confirmed we’ll see the addition of at least one long overdue feature in 2025: fishing.

Fishing is a staple pastime in any sort of open-world, lots-to-do game like Fallout 76, so it’s a bit surprising that we haven’t seen it added in the six years that the game’s been out, but it’s releasing in 2025 regardless. It’ll be baked into the in-universe questing system, of course, with an NPC sending you off on your fishing adventure

“It all starts at a mysterious location where players encounter a fisherman who has decided to set up camp and share their love for fishing to one and all… or so it seems,” the preview of Fallout 76‘s 2025 plans explained. “This strange merchant will sell our players everything they need to catch any of the slimy, scaled swimmers found in all bodies of water across Appalachia. Sharpen those hooks! We’ll be eating well!”

Perk Cards and equipment are integral to the Fallout 76 experience, so we’ll inevitably see some of those geared around fishing in the future if aspiring wasteland fishers are lucky. Events may center around fishing as well, but even if they don’t, Bethesda confirmed that we’ll see several more new and returning events next year. Mischief Night, Fasnacht, Mothman Equinox, and Meat Week, for example, were all events specifically mentioned that we’ll see in 2025.

fallout 76‘s teaser for fishing in 2025.

All these features cover roughly the first half of 2025, but there’s more beyond that that Bethesda isn’t talking about just yet. Some plans were teased, but we’ll have to wait until later next year to see the announcements unfold.

“We will also continue to make improvements to the core game—improvements that affect overall performance, visuals and gameplay, not to mention a complete revamp of the workshop C.A.M.P. build menu to make it easier for our builders to navigate,” Bethesda said. “Stay tuned for even more exciting news later in 2025.”

Bethesda has previously expressed plans to continue supporting Fallout 76 for years to come while still working on its other games. Those games include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle which just released this month (and is already on sale) as well as the long-awaited and very elusive The Elder Scrolls 6. A new Doom game called Doom: The Dark Ages is in the works, too, and is scheduled to be out at some point next year.