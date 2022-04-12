Fallout 76 Releases April 12 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Fallout 76’s latest update dropped this week, but for those expecting a set of patch notes full of big changes and new features, you’ll have to keep waiting. Bethesda’s new Fallout 76 update is a lighter one in terms of its contents with every part of it devoted to bugfixes for various parts of the game just as Bethesda prefaced when the release date for the update was announced. It’s out now to download, and if nothing else, it means Fallout 76 players are one update closer to the release of the much larger “Test Your Metal” update planned for the game.

Regardless of whether it was a big or a small update, it still got its very own set of patch notes detailing everything that’s new. You can see those notes below with fixes for different weapons implemented, fixes for cheaters who found ways to manipulate NPCs, and fixes for various problems which were resulting in crashes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fallout 76 April 12 Patch Notes

Art

Weapons: The Silver Shroud Tesla Rifle paint now correctly applies to the Charging Shotgun Barrel mod.

C.A.M.P.S & Workshops

Exploit: Fixed an issue in which cheaters could place NPCs in the game world.

Lights: The Diner Wall Light now correctly plays a sound effect when toggling it on and off.

Structures: Wires can now be attached to the power connector on the Firewatch Tower.

Structures: The Red Backwoods Bungalow now has an accompanying door, which can be found in the Doors tab in the build menu.

Structures: Players can now correctly place Blueprints that contain the Charleston Fire Station.

Walls: Wall Décor items, like Pennants, Frames, Posters, Signs, and etc., no longer clip into Enclave C.A.M.P. Walls.

Challenges

World: The requirements for the “Complete Different Daily Quests” World Challenge have been reduced from 23 to 22, and it can now be correctly completed.

Combat

VATS: Melee VATS attacks while in third-person view no longer cause the player to encounter a black screen.

Enemies

General: Addressed instances where enemies could sometimes become frozen and unresponsive.

Wolves: Fixed an issue that could prevent Wolves and other dog-type enemies from attacking the player.

Events & Quests

Public Events: Using the World Activity Tracker to Fast Travel to a Public Event that the player is already participating in no longer causes them to be removed from that event.

Public Events: Players now correctly join an active Public Event when walking into the event location.

Lode Baring: The quest tracker no longer persists on-screen after completing Lode Baring.

Fallout Worlds

Relaxed Building Restrictions: Setting the snapping toggle to “Collide” now correctly allows placement of C.A.M.P. objects without encountering “intersecting object” errors.

Items

Armor: Fixed an issue that caused Thorn Armor’s bleed effect to stack unintentionally. To help account for this change, the bleed effect now deals five times its previous damage.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could cause a weapon to deal more damage than intended under certain circumstances.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit in which players could obtain certain magazines repeatedly from the same location.

Headwear: The Captain Cosmos Helmet now correctly prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.

Melee Weapons: VATS attacks using automatic melee weapons, like the Ripper, now correctly progress the critical hit meter.

Ranged Weapons: Missile Launchers now correctly take condition damage from use, and they are no longer unbreakable.

Ranged Weapons: Alien Blaster and Alien Disintegrator projectiles now correctly impact objects and terrain.

Localization

Animation: Addressed an issue that could cause water sources to appear to stop flowing when playing Fallout 76 in a language other than English.

NPCs

Allies: Allies no longer continue to appear as though they have a weapon drawn after leaving combat.

Performance & Stability

Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur when using VATS melee attacks in third-person view.

Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur when rapidly scrapping and storing objects in a C.A.M.P. that had reached the maximum build budget.

Sound

Keyring: Added sound effects that play when opening and closing the Keyring in the Pip-Boy.

Grenades: Excess sound effects no longer play when drawing a weapon with certain types of grenades equipped.

Sirens: Toggling a Siren on and off repeatedly no longer causes its sound effects to stack.

User Interface