Fallout 76 Is Having a First-of-its-Kind Sale for a Limited Time

✖

Fallout 76 is in the middle of a special event right now called “Bombs Drop Day,” but the event isn’t limited to just one day. It’s live from now until early next week, and as part of the festivities, Bethesda announced a Fallout 76 sale that’s never been done before. The game’s premium currency, Atoms, are discounted from now until October 26th with different discounts available depending on how many Atoms you’re looking to get.

Atoms in Fallout 76 are your go-to option for obtaining premium items to decorate your C.A.M.P. settlements or buying emotes to communicate with other players. You can earn this currency in-game by completing different tasks before spending it in the Atomic Shop, but as is the case with any in-game currency, the easiest way to get more of it is to spend some of your own money.

Come join us in celebrating Bombs Drop Day!

Our #Fallout76 free trial period starts October 20th and runs through the 26th. 🎉https://t.co/87ez4BzS4B pic.twitter.com/5xDWIyGqR3 — Fallout (@Fallout) October 20, 2020

From now until October 26th, you can take that route at a discount. If you’re right on the line of having enough Atoms to buy something you’ve been eyeing or you’ve been hesitant about purchasing Atoms, now’s probably the time to do it since there’s no telling when this sort of sale will happen again.

The discounted Atom bundle prices can be found below with the discounts already applied to show you what the new costs for the Atoms are.

Discounted Atom Bundles

500 Atoms – $3.99 (20% off base price)

1000 Atoms +100 bonus Atoms – $7.49 (25% off base price)

2000 Atoms +400 bonus Atoms – $13.99(30% off base price)

4000 Atoms +1000 bonus Atoms – $25.99 (35% off base price)

If you don’t have Fallout 76 itself yet or some of the different content bundles released after the game’s debut, those are also on sale as well. The base game is 60% off, the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe Edition is 50% off, and the Raiders Content Bundle, Settlers Content Bundle, and Raiders and Settlers combo bundle are all 40% off.

Other parts of the Bombs Drop Day celebration include in-game events and the opportunity to earn twice the S.C.O.R.E. and twice the experience for all your characters as well as discounts on in-game items like weapons and armor sets.