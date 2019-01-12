‘Fallout 76’ Devs Are Banning Players For Going Into the Secret “Dev Room”

Yesterday we shared the Fallout and Skyrim tradition of the secret “dev room” in Fallout 76 continuing on in its legacy, but unfortunately – there’s a downside to this discovery, at least for those that abuse it.

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the room itself houses a every weapon possible in Fallout 76 in addition to armor and other in-game items as well. Most importantly though – is the human NPC. Players uncovered one lone, living NPC named Wooby residing in this secret area so of course gamers will do what gamers will do: They killed him and took his stuff.

The downside to this discovery is that players have already been trying to sell the items found in this room over on Reddit. This has caused Bethesda to dust off that old ban hammer and let it rain down its decrees and players are pretty pissed about it.

Since the items seen in this room aren’t “technically” supposed to be a part of the game itself, Bethesda has been issuing the below letter:

As far as how to get to this secret room, it’s a little unclear. In Fallout 4 and Skyrim, players could use command console controls to get into the previous dev rooms, but since Fallout 76 is an online game – that’s just not an option here. The only real way we can think of is that players are using the unofficial mods that keep popping up to get into this area. Since the mods themselves are “ban worthy” until the official mod support is patched in, that would also indicate why these ban notices are being passed around like Halloween candy.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

