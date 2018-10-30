‘Fallout 76’: Bethesda Says “Do Not Click” During Beta Issues

It’s a good thing that Bethesda went forward with a Fallout 76 beta test before its release, because it sounds like it’s having issues with its launcher on the PC front.

This report from PC Gamer warns that the Bethesda launcher for Fallout 76 is running into some issues, particularly with a countdown meter that apparently expired two hours early. Originally, the launcher noted that everything would launch at 4 PM Pacific today, but then it mysteriously bumped down to 2 PM PDT. And people trying to get in…well, can’t.

Those that clicked on the launcher got told that the game was unlocked, with a “Preloaded” button showing. But it’s actually not showing preloaded, and, according to the PC Gamer author, they actually had to re-download the entire thing.

Bethesda recently put out a post explaining that the launcher was going through some issues and that it was looking into the matter. In the meantime, as it warns in the tweet below, it warns that users shouldn’t click anything regarding the beta. No, anything.

PC #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. players: We are aware of an issue with the client and are investigating. Do not click any buttons on the client for the time being. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) October 30, 2018

So far, an update hasn’t been posted on the matter, which means it’s still in the midst of a fix. But we’ll keep you informed when the company posts any kind of update indicating it’s safe to go back into the beta.

Again, it’s a good thing that the publisher is ironing out the mistakes ahead of time, as the game’s launch on November 14 probably wouldn’t have been the greatest of times for the launcher to run into errors. This way, they can probably fix the issue and assure a smooth launch when the game arrives in just over a couple of weeks. Fingers crossed that this ends up being the case.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.