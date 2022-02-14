Fallout Composer Reveals Inspiration for Vault Audio

Over the years, Bethesda’s Fallout franchise has immersed fans in compelling and unique worlds. There are a number of important elements to consider when building a video game’s universe, and the audio is an important piece of the puzzle. Composer Inon Zur has provided audio for a number of entries in the Fallout series, including Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. In a new interview with Gaming Bible, Zur was asked about creating music for the series, and specifically how he came up with what the Vaults would sound like.

“The Vault is a stuffy place, but above all the Vault is very metallic,there’s a lot of metallic elements there. Now, here’s the trick – I canwrite a lot of music with metallic elements, but then what will happen?It will merge with the real sound effects that are also metallic andit’s going to create confusion. The metallic sounds usually are verysharp, so we create pads that are electronic but they will feelmetallic. They will not have the attack, or the percussive sound of thesound effects. It will sound somewhat technological, it will soundsomewhat metallic, but it won’t be the actual metal hits,” Zur told Gaming Bible.

There are so many important elements of game development. While gameplay trumps everything, a game’s audio can really make its locations come to life. So many gamers can point to their favorite video game tracks, and how they felt when they first heard them.

A TV series based on Bethesda’s Fallout franchise is currently in development at Amazon. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) are attached as showrunners. At this time, very little information has been revealed about the series, but hopefully it will feature a number of familiar elements from the games. We don’t know who will be composing music for the show, but Zur has a history of working on television and film; perhaps we’ll see him return for the series!

