Bethesda’s ‘Fallout 76’ Launch Letter Mentions New Vaults and Faction-Based PvP

Bethesda shared another letter to Fallout 76 players before the game’s launch that thanked everyone involved with the project and alluded to “an incredible list of updates.”

To open the “Fallout 76 – Launch and Beyond” letter, Bethesda said the new Fallout game is “a game unlike any we’ve ever played.” Calling the project both a privilege and a passion, Bethesda said Fallout 76 is a unique combination of different elements across the Fallout franchise.

“With Fallout 76, we’ve woven together parts of our past Fallouts, the survival genre, and massive online games, to create something unique,” Bethesda’s Fallout 76 letter said. “A game where you share in the story and the struggle to survive, with your friends, with strangers and with us.”

Thanking everyone within Bethesda and ZeniMax as well as others like ZeniMax Online, id, Arkane, and everyone from the administration to customer service, Bethesda also gave its thanks to the beta players who helped break the game ahead of its release. Included in this part of the letter were some interesting details about the future of the game with Bethesda already carving out plans for faction-based PvP, new Vaults, and other features and improvements.

“And a special thank you to all our fans who participated in the B.E.T.A. With your help we’ve made the game better each week. And this is just the beginning. We have an incredible list of updates we’ve begun work on – from C.A.M.P. building improvements, new quests and events, new Vaults opening, character respecing, a faction-based PvP system, and much more.”

The newest message from Bethesda about the game’s launch closed by saying the studio hopes players’ experiences in Fallout 76 are as “fun and rewarding” as it was for Bethesda to make the game.

This isn’t the first letter Bethesda has shared with fans before the game’s release, but the pre-launch message carries a much different tone than the one shared back in October before the start of the game’s beta. That message echoed the same question many people had been asking by saying “What, exactly, is this?” about Fallout 76 before saying what the game becomes is up to the players themselves. The letter also warned of “spectacular” issues that the beta hoped to sniff out, but the newest letter only looks ahead to the future of the game and the updates it’ll receive.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14th.