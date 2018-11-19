‘Fallout 76’ Drops to $40 for Black Friday

Fallout 76 hasn’t even been out for a week yet, but the first post-release discount has already been announced with the game dropping to just $40 during GameStop’s Black Friday promotion.

The discount on Bethesda’s online Fallout experience was announced by GameStop on Sunday alongside the reveal of its full lineup of Black Friday sales. Fallout 76’s Standard edition that comes with only the game will be available for $39.99 when the Black Friday sale officially begins later on November 21st at 8 p.m. when the deals first go live online. These Black Friday promotions from GameStop are live in stores from November 22-25 except in certain cases, but Fallout 76 will be discounted throughout the entirety of the promotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the Standard edition, the Tricentennial edition will also be on sale next week. Typically priced at $79.99, this more involved version of the game will be reduced by a similar amount to be priced at just $59.99. Cosmetics and emotes are mainly what’s included in the Tricentennial edition, some of those for the players themselves and others being accessories for players’ workshops.

The full list of what’s included in the Tricentennial edition can be found below, the beta access component of the product excluded seeing how that testing period is over.

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors

Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy Mascot Head

Patriotic Uncle Sam Outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame

For anyone hesitant about getting the game, it’s worth pointing out that Fallout 76 got hit with a series of review bombs from players who weren’t sure about the game, but since its release, Bethesda has outlined plans for what it intends to do with future updates. Stash size has been one of the hottest topics ever since players were noticing in the beta that they were running out of room in their inventories, but Bethesda said it plans on increasing Stash sizes along with adding a push-to-talk feature for PC players. Fallout 76 players have already pushed the limits of the servers though with some people actually managing to crash the game’s servers by launching three different nukes in quick succession, a series of blasts that apparently was too much for the game to handle.

Fallout 76 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and GameStop’s full list of Black Friday deals can be seen here.