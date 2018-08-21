‘Fallout 76’: Camp Relocation, Surviving, Exploration, and More Revealed

Bethesda is trying something a little different for the Fallout franchise with the spin-off Fallout 76 coming soon. Though not a full-scale PvP game, the toe dipping into online play for this particular series is one that has intrigued many. With a map four times the size of Fallout 4 and such a small server size, the team over at Bethesda are working hard to ensure that this gamble years in the making will pay off for their fans.

The latest sneak peek comes all the way from Germany with Gamescom 2018, this time with a focus on camp relocation, what it means to survive, and all of the exploration available to players. Bethesda’s Pete Hines also offered the assurance once more that even though 76 will bring a new experience, it is “still very much an RPG.” Expand those horizons, because this Fallout spin-off title aims to blend both new and familiar with Fallout 76.

One major concern many have had with the game is the idea that solo play has been shelved. Can you play solo? Yes, you can! Though the game does always run online because of the dynamic server influx and environmental changes, Bethesda’s Pete Hines has already confirmed that private servers will be available post launch. That means you can play solo or play with pre-approved friends. This is all about your player experience, and Bethesda wants to stay true to that.

Whether you decide to explore this dangerous and exciting new world alone or with friends, your adventures will take you across the land of West Virginia, and indeed, it was revealed that real West Virginia folklore inspired certain monsters and quests in the game. There will be six distinct regions, each with its own aesthetic, opportunities, and risks.

There's nothing wrong with a little boundary pushing, and Bethesda has more than proven that they known how to weave a good tale.

Fallout 76 drops on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.