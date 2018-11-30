Creepy Power Armor Glitch Is Getting Fixed With Next ‘Fallout 76’ Update

“Is this a bug, or is this a feature” is the now lovable motto for Bethesda franchises and Fallout 76 continues on that tradition valiantly. While bugs in online games is absolutely nothing new, not many can boast turning players into a weird, naked beast-like terror quite like this Power Armor glitch. Luckily (or unluckily, if you’re into that sort of thing) this bug is getting fixed soon.

The dubbed “Tighty Whitey Horror” glitch happens when a player tries to get out of their Power Armor but the suit molds to the body instead. The result? Terrifying yet hilarious:

Videos by ComicBook.com

So last night while playing Fallout 76, my son’s character had the creepiest glitch ever. His power armor molded with his body making what you see below. We were crying laughing as he walked around as the Tighty Whitey Horror. #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/C483ysuaj1 — Grand DM (@Grand_DM) November 21, 2018

The Twitter caption reads, “So last night while playing Fallout 76, my son’s character had the creepiest glitch ever. His power armor molded with his body making what you see below. We were crying laughing as he walked around as the Tighty Whitey Horror.”

The fix is detailed in the latest patch notes from Bethesda, seen here. The Power Armor-specific fix can be seen below:

Power Armor: Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor.

Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor. Nuke Silos: Flipboards inside Nuke Silos no longer display portions of launch codes too soon after the codes were reset for the week.

So if you’re just really committed to the Tighty Whitey Horror, act fast because he will be going away soon (we hope). As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Bethesda is consistently working on making the game even better, though despite its flaws – it’s a very enjoyable experience in the Wasteland.

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our full review.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

You can also follow the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.