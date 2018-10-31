‘Fallout 76’ Datamine Reveals New Perks

Fallout 76 players have datamined the PC version of the game to reveal perks that haven’t been encountered yet.

Following the first chance that PC players got to try out Fallout 76, players inevitably dug into the game’s files to see what the game’s beta hid. Within those files, players uncovered a list of perks that include some familiar abilities and some that are totally new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Redditor by the name of ConfidenceCat shared a post with a list of datamined perks on the Fallout 76 subreddit to show off what they and other players had discovered. One of the most recognizable perks to be included in list is the “Mysterious Stranger” perk card that brings in help from a stranger when players are using V.A.T.S. The character would previously appear on-screen to obliterate opponents in past games, but it’s unclear how it’ll work in Fallout 76 given the lack of human NPCs. Whether the game bends the rule for this perk or presents the stranger as a character as someone meant to imitate an actual human player, the Mysterious Stranger will be back in Fallout 76 and is a “Luck” perk with several different upgrades.

Mysterious Stranger

The Mysterious Stranger will appear occasionally in V.A.T.S. to lend a hand. The Mysterious Stranger appears more often when using V.A.T.S. The Mysterious Stranger appears so much in V.A.T.S., he knows you by name.

There are also some perks that appear to be geared towards PvP such as the “Overly Generous” ability that infects players’ melee weapons with radiation. Two different ranks allow for chances to inflict different levels of radiation when striking enemies with melee attacks, and while that could be a useful PvE perk, applying radiation damage to real players sounds like quite the frustrating experience to be up against.

Other perks like “Demolition Expert” and “Nerd Rage!” also make returns in Fallout 76, according to a huge list that the original poster linked to. Others sound like they’ll be beneficial for those who want to run in teams such as the “Tenderizer” perk that causes enemies to take more damage when attacked. The wording doesn’t indicate that the effect is restricted to one player, so tenderizing an enemy could leave them open up to amplified damage from teammates.

Tenderizer

Make your target receive 5% more damage for 5 seconds after you attack. Make your target receive 6% more damage for 7 seconds after you attack. Make your target receive 7% more damage for 10 seconds after you attack.

The full list of Fallout 76 perks players have found can be seen here.