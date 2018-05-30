Fallout 76 Details Leak From Multiple Sources

If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of fans all over world absolutely losing their minds over the recent Fallout reveal. First teased yesterday, we’ve gotten our first look Fallout 76 and since it was just a teaser, the rest of the Internet dove right in to fill in the blanks.

Immediately during the reveal, many were quick to say that this definitely felt different that previous games. One side of the camp said it would be a survival game (not unlike Rust) while others said they thought it would more in line with that of a building simulator. With “insiders” reporting that it will have online components, these speculation bits only flamed hotter and even fellow media sites are chipping in with their own sources.

To share the divide on an industry level, there are sites like Kotaku that are ‘confirming’ the survival side of things, versus others like IGN which are saying that doesn’t line-up. In reality, we won’t know anything until the full reveal on June 10th during BethesdaLand, but here’s what sources are saying:

“Fallout: 76 is in fact an online survival RPG that’s heavily inspired by games like DayZ and Rust, according to three people familiar with the project,” reported Kotaku. “Those people, speaking anonymously so as not to damage their careers, confirmed that Fallout: 76 is an experimental new entry in the longrunning post-apocalyptic series.”

They also claim that their sources have told them that the game has evolved through the years, and doesn’t quite match up with their original vision. Instead, it morphed into something new – something Bethesda is very excited for. According to their ‘report,’ it will still have quests and side narratives like many would expect from a Fallout, but will also feature base-building with a blend of survival aspects thrown in there.

This would certainly be different for the long-standing franchise, and does fall in-line with what Bethesda’s Pete Hines had to say about key surprises. Other sites are reporting that it won’t be survivalist-focused, but instead more driven towards creation and vault simulation. At the end of the day, it’s all speculation until proven by the developers themselves and that won’t happen until their E3 2018 showcase.

Not much is known about the upcoming title thus far aside from fan theories, but here’s what we know about Vault 76 itself that first made its debut in Fallout 3:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a “control” vault, with 500 occupants. The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault’s construction site. In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honor of America’s tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec’s plans to expand.”