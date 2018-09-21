‘Fallout 76’ Team Takes on Logged-Character Looting and Trading

The closer we get to Fallout 76 launch day, the more we learn about the Wasteland that’s going online for the first time in the franchise’s history as Bethesda’s Pete Hines continue to clue fans in on what’s different with the upcoming title.

A popular concern many have about the world going online is griefers and other means that allow enemy players to make the experience less enjoyable. Though Bethesda has already gone into great detail about how they are preventing online toxicity and punishing said griefers, Hines took a quick moment out of his day-to-day to address one Survivor that had a question regarding logged looting:

If they log off their character goes away. Even if they are asleep. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 20, 2018

In games like ARK: Survival Evolved, if you logged out other players could still technically cannibalize your corpse for goods. Luckily, that part of “survival” will be left out of this particular wasteland, meaning players can log out peacefully knowing that their gear is intact and their bodies are safe and sound.

Hines also replied to another interested player about trading and how much control players will have over the role they decide to play:

you decide whatever you want to charge for anything you trade/sell. also allows you to give folks things for free if you want to charge 0 Caps. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 20, 2018

