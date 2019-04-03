‘Fallout 76’ Is Getting 2 Double XP Weekends This Month

Bethesda is celebrating the launch of Fallout 76’s Survival Mode Beta by giving players two Double XP weekends during April. One of these that starts on April 4th will be restricted only to the game’s Survival Mode that players are still experimenting with, but the other that begins later in the month on April 25th will be available for both Adventure and Survival. Bethesda previewed the start of these two Double XP weekends on Wednesday along with exact times for when the events start and end.

“Whether you’re questing, crafting, or taking on Scorchbeasts, you’ll earn double the normal amount of experience points during your adventures in Appalachia on these weekends,” Bethesda said in an announcement on its site. “The first kicks off on April 4 for Survival Mode, and we’re following that up with the second weekend, which will affect both Adventure and Survival, starting April 25.”

Two double XP weekends are coming to #Fallout76 this month! The first kicks off for the Survival Beta tomorrow, April 4, at 12:00 p.m. EDT (16:00 UTC). Get all the details here: https://t.co/vSNDNxiUVY pic.twitter.com/s4Kkh2jph9 — Fallout (@Fallout) April 3, 2019

Full details on the times these Double XP weekends will be available can be found below:

Double XP Weekend One:

Mode: Survival Beta

Start: 12:00 p.m. EDT (16:00 UTC) on Thursday, April 4

End: 6:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 UTC) on Monday, April 8

Double XP Weekend Two:

Modes: Adventure and Survival Beta

Start: 12:00 p.m. EDT (16:00 UTC) on Thursday, April 25

End: 6:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 UTC) on Monday, April 29

Fallout 76’s new Survival Mode was released on March 26th with the mode boasting different rules compared to the normal experience that’s now called “Adventure.” One of the more notable changes is the lack of restrictions on PvP combat coupled weapon adjustments to make things feel more impactful. According to anecdotes from players who’ve tested the mode since its release, it seems like just about everything in Fallout 76’s Survival Mode can kill you.

The Double XP weekends for Fallout 76 start on April 4th and April 25th and end at the times listed above.

