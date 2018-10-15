‘Fallout 76’ Download Size Revealed For Xbox One

We’re just under a month away from the release of Bethesda‘s Fallout 76, which is sure to have its fair share of fans. And while we wait for the beta to unfold later this month, we’ve got an idea of just how much space it’ll be taking up, at least on the Xbox One.

The official Microsoft Store page for the game reveals that Fallout 76 will take up roughly 45.28GB of space, which is a good amount, but not nearly as much as, say, the 70GB+ that both Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus currently take up. But keep in mind that this is just for the general game download, and doesn’t include any potential day one updates or downloadable content that could be introduced for the game down the line. It never hurts to keep some download space open on your hard drive.

This also doesn’t mean that the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of Fallout will be the same size. While PS4 is likely to be around that mark, there’s a possibility the file size could be bigger due to PS4 Pro support. And the PC version will likely clock in over 50GB, just because Bethesda is sure to add some enhancements for that version.

Still, this should give us a rough idea of what’s going to be needed when the beta launches this month, as it’ll allow us to take the full game for a test drive and see what it’s all about. Fortunately, Bethesda should be able to provide us any information about what other downloads are needed before the game launches, so we can prepare accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some folks that are participating in a stress test at the moment, but don’t expect them to provide any information on the matter. In fact, one player who did let some information slip by has since been heavily punished on both his Twitter and Xbox accounts, as they have been suspended. Bethesda isn’t messing around here, so we have a feeling that we’ll just have to wait and see what they say about the forthcoming game.

Still, 45GB is pretty reasonable, especially considering that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 clocked in at over 100GB with its release last week, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is hovering around 85GB to 90GB for its release, though Rockstar hasn’t finalized that number yet.

We’ll see just what Fallout 76 has in store when the game releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.