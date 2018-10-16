‘Fallout 76’ Gets Some Wonderfully Weird Official Merch

Bethesda certainly isn’t shy about exploring every possible merchandising opportunity for their Fallout franchise, but their partnership with Numskull has produced some of the most wonderfully weird products to date.

You can shop the entire Fallout 76 lineup right here (shipping is free on orders over $40), but we highly suggest checking out the Vault Boy radioactive barrel incense burner (with toxic smoking action!), the Vault Boy Fallout 76 LED lamp, and the Fallout 76 nuke bomb mug first. Then you might want to turn your attention to the Fallout 76 floor mat, the 2-pack of Vault Boy coat hooks, and the set of Christmas tree decorations.

Pins, keychains, and mugs round out the new Fallout 76, collection, though you’ll find a lot of sweaters, hats, and bags that were released previously via this link. It’s all pretty fantastic.

On a related note, Funko recently unveiled a new series of Fallout Pop figures that you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November / December. The standard lineup includes the following:

• Fallout Vault Dweller Male Pop! Vinyl Figure #371

• Fallout Vault Dweller Female Pop! Vinyl Figure #372

• Fallout Vault Boy Nerd Rage Pop! Vinyl Figure #373

• Fallout T-51 Power Armor Pop! Vinyl Figure #370

• Fallout Assaultron Pop! Vinyl Figure #374

• Fallout Sentry Bot 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure #375

As far as exclusive Pop figures are concerned, look for a Nuka-Cola T-51 Power Armor Pop at Walmart, a Vault Tec T-51 Power Armor Pop at Best Buy, and a Vault Dweller with Mentats at GameStop in the October / November timeframe.

Finally, the Fallout 76 Survival Guide and the official Fallout cookbook are both available to pre-order now with huge discounts. You can learn more about them right here.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Fallout 76 yet, keep in mind that time is running out to score a discount. Until the release date on November 14th, Amazon is offering a $10 credit on these versions for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

