‘Fallout 76’ Has the Grossest Bee Boss, It Even Has the Moth Man

We recently got a chance to sit down with the team over at Bethesda to play a little bit of Fallout 76 for ourselves, and we learned quite a bit about the online journey ahead! From dragon fights, to how the Nukes actually impact the game, there was quite a bit to uncover in those Country Roads (sorry for the song now stuck in your head). But one thing really captured my attention while playing the game: a gross bee boss!

Now keep in mind, I didn’t actually get to see this travesty for myself, but the creative team behind the Wasteland filled me in. When I asked what was the weirdest thing players will encounter in the game, they actually couldn’t say. When asked, the dev team immediately said they couldn’t say the first thing that popped into their minds because it would be a massive spoiler for something pretty freakin’ cool, but they did give me a consolation prize in the form of a disgusting bee monster.

The boss goes by the name Honey Beast and is “this gross bee thing that shoots bees at you and it’s so disgusting, it’s great.” Sold. Give me this gross bee monster of death and give it to me now!

But this is only one of many interesting creatures players will encounter, including the legendary Moth Man! You can see us trying to find the Moth Man briefly in our previous footage but we didn’t actually get to see him. Other players in our group said they saw a glimpse, where others just kept saying they saw disappearing smoke in something’s wake. But the team assures us that the Moth Man is in fact real in the game, but he won’t be easy to catch.

