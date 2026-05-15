New Xbox Elite Controller Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new model of the Xbox Elite Controller has leaked ahead of an official announcement from Microsoft. Originally released in 2015, the original Xbox Elite Controller went on to become hugely popular amongst Xbox users. So much so, in fact, that a “Series 2” version of the gamepad was released in 2019, which greatly improved upon the design of the first iteration. Now, nearly seven years after the launch of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, Microsoft seems to be preparing to release another overhaul of the device that could arrive in the months ahead.

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As reported by The Verge, a new image of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 has now appeared. In terms of its design, the layout of the controller is similar to past versions, with removable paddles being placeable on the backside. As far as new features go, Microsoft looks to have overhauled the Elite Controller’s D-pad slightly while also placing new scroll wheel buttons on the bottom of the controller. Additionally, the battery of the Elite Controller Series 3 is now removable, which ensures that the controller will have a longer lifespan. The last minor new tweak to the Elite Series 3 model is the inclusion of a pairing button that will allow users to pair the controller to Cloud devices.

Given the timing of this leak, it suggests that Xbox is preparing to announce the Elite Controller 3 quite soon. Next month, on June 7th, Xbox will be holding its annual Xbox Games Showcase, which is planned to highlight a variety of upcoming games that are coming to the platform. There is a very high probability that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 will be shown off at this time, with its reveal surely highlighting these new features of the accessory.

Currently, we don’t know when the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 will release, nor have leaks indicated how much it will cost. Going off of how Xbox has operated in the past, though, there usually isn’t a very large gap between reveal and launch for these Elite Controllers. As such, there’s reason to believe that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 will launch at some point before the end of 2026. Whenever we have more details directly from Microsoft, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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