‘Fallout 76’ Takes Being a Bard to a New Level With This Guitar Sword

There’s a lot of information players are hoping for before Fallout 76 makes its grand debut later this year but one piece of info we weren’t expecting was one particular weapon the team over at Bethesda just showed off: The Guitar Sword.

The official Fallout 76 tweeted out this bad boy and honestly? It could be the worst weapon in the game and we wouldn’t care. How cool is a freaking Guitar Sword?!

How does Appalachia differ from the Commonwealth or Capital Wasteland? It starts with a Guitar Sword. #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/6PKTyHwREy — Fallout (@Fallout) September 20, 2018

Fellow Vault Dwellers were all about this weird weapon reveal:

This could be the worst weapon in the game and I would … not … give a shit. Give me this beautiful bastard. — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) September 21, 2018

hahaha Awesome. So using this in my melee “play” through… 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/nfVpiLUGoN — Kismet (@KismetBP) September 21, 2018

That would be one badass bard. But seriously, it looks hilarious and to be perfectly honest? Resourceful. Which makes sense, you’ve got to be a little resourceful when rebuilding after a nuclear fallout. Now the real question is … when can we get the band back together?

Fallout 76 makes its grand debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th. You can catch up on all of the latest news in the Wasteland with our community hub right here, such as the recent revelation regarding how Team XP works in the game and what sort of bonuses players have to look forward to.

“Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”