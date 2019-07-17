Fallout 76 Hotfix Delayed Following Patch Issues

Bethesda recently dropped a huge update that addressed many issues with Fallout 76. Unfortunately, it would appear that the fixes that arrived only brought more problems along for the ride, which upset players hanging around the West Virginia wasteland. The devs were aware of the issues that presented themselves following the recent patch, which prompted them to get to work on a hotfix. Unfortunately, while the hotfix was originally planned to be released today, it appears that the dev team needs a little more time until they are able to bring the needed fixes to players.

“We are looking into issues being reported after patch 11 yesterday and plan on releasing a hotfix later today,” the Fallout Twitter account tweeted earlier today. “We are canceling today’s livestream and will speak with you in the forums, on Reddit, and social.” In a follow-up tweet hours later, they said, “The hotfix planned for today has been postponed until tomorrow. We need a little more time to look into the fixes we’re working on for Legendaries and others. We’ll provide an update as soon as we have timing. Thanks for your patience.”

The hotfix planned for today has been postponed until tomorrow. We need a little more time to look into the fixes we’re working on for Legendaries and others. We’ll provide an update as soon as we have timing. Thanks for your patience. — Fallout (@Fallout) July 17, 2019

Here are the highlights of what the patch was meant to originally tackle:

Power Armor Improvements: We’ve made behind-the-scenes improvements to the Power Armor system to help address lots of bugs. As a result, you may notice your Power Armor pieces have moved into your inventory or Stash.

Item descriptions get a makeover: The descriptions for Legendary items, item mods, and crafting recipes now display all of their current attributes when viewing these items in menus.

Nuclear Winter balance changes: As mentioned a few weeks ago, Patch 11 addresses some of the concerns we saw being reported in regard to certain Perks, like Frog Legs.

Better experiences for new players: We’ve made several changes to help new players ease into the challenges of the Wasteland during the early hours of the game. These adjustments should make stepping out of Vault 76 a breath of fresh air.

Delicious libations: Patch 11 marks the return of the Punch Bowl. PARTY AT YOUR C.A.M.P.!

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game and what has been happening as of late, check out some of our previous coverage.

