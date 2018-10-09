‘Fallout 76’ How Game Chat Works

Fighting dragons, to exploring Vault 76, we were able to learn a lot about Bethesda’s upcoming Fallout 76 title when we got to sit down with the team during a media event last week. Since this is the first Fallout game in the franchise that has a massive social appeal, many may be wondering about how the in-game chat works … and how you can turn it off.

With our hands-on time with the game, it was easy to hop into a party chat with my teammates through Xbox Messaging. But it’s not just about party chat. Bethesda confirmed to me that Area Chat would be available on Day One but it’s totally voluntary. Don’t feel like listening to all of the things twelve-year olds want to do to your mother? Mute is always an option.

Essentially, players can choose whether or not they want to participate in Area Chat or not. Since server sizes won’t be bigger than 24 people at a time – and private servers coming at a later date – the chat feature won’t be totally abused, but the team didn’t want it to be mandatory either. Turn the Area Chat on, turn it off, or mute it – it will be entirely up to the player as to whether or not it will be used.

With the Pip-Boy’s radio stations no longer having a DJ, which the reasoning for was explained earlier this week during this same interview, the Wasteland can get a bit lonely. Craving human interaction not done through holotapes or with robots? Flip that Area Chat on – you might even make a new friend. Plus … if the random players like you, they are less likely to nuke your stuff. Bonus!

We have so much Fallout 76 coverage pouring in! To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

