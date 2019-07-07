Fallout 76 Is Improving Power Armor in Next Update

The next Fallout 76 update will target a few specific areas, one of which is the power fantasy that players get to live out in the series: Wearing Power Armor. Fallout’s hi-tech armor is the ultimate protection from the threats of the wasteland, and when the next update rolls out, you should have a better experience when you climb into the suits thanks to two new improvements.

Both changes that were detailed in an Inside the Vault post from Bethesda were described as quality of life changes, though the first of them that was mentioned has a more direct impact on gameplay. Wearing Power Armor gives you great protection from the hazards around you, but if you want to avoid them completely, you’ll soon be able to do so when the next patch makes it so that you can activate a Stealth Boy while wearing the armor.

The second change will let you adjust how you view the rest of the world while wearing the armor. You typically get a whole new view from inside of the Power Armor to create a more immersive experience, and that includes a special HUD. Some players aren’t a fan of it though and would prefer to have the other one. They’ll be able to do just that since the new update is adding an option that allows you to switch back and forth between the Power Armor HUD or the standard one that you’ll see most often.

“In addition to fixing a number of bugs affecting Power Armor, we’re implementing a couple of quality of life improvements,” Bethesda said. “For example, after Patch 11 you’ll be able to activate Stealth Boys while wearing Power Armor. We’re also adding a new ‘Enable Power Armor HUD’ option to the Display settings that will allow you to decide whether you’d like to view the Power Armor HUD or standard HUD while using Power Armor.”

Bethesda’s note about the Power Armor does say that it’s implementing “a couple of improvements” as well, so there could be other changes on the way that haven’t been detailed here yet.