‘Fallout 76’: Taking Bethesda’s Atom Offer Over Power Armor Edition Woes May Void Legal Rights

Earlier this week, Bethesda found themselves under fire when players noticed that what was promised with the Fallout 76 Power Armor edition isn’t what was delivered. Then the company was under fire once more for how certain customer service members were handling complaints, which lead to the studio to offer an explanation and an apology. Unfortunately for those looking to take the Atoms given – the game’s currency – that could null any legal rights should a public dispute make it to court.

In an attempt to compensate players for the canvas bag that was swapped in for a cheap nylon one, Bethesda offered a total of 500 Atoms for players to use as they see fit. Following the offer, some players took to Reddit in a plea for others not to take the deal.

“There’s a high chance now, that because Bethesda advertised this bag etc, and provided a shoddier project that some advertising agencies are going to put pressure on, or someone will file a class action,” reads one post on Reddit.

“Whatever happen’s Bethesda’s team of suits will lose, they haven’t got a leg to stand on, they advertised one thing, and gave out another without any notification to consumers. They only addressed the fact after people caught wind, they tried to get away with it.”

After dissecting the offer Bethesda gave to players, the original poster added, “By accepting their compensation you essentially waive the right to seek further compensation. Now I can’t guarantee this is what’s going to happen, so if you’re happy to have $5 in atoms for the micro transactions which just goes back to Bethesda, so they’re not even losing money. But if you wan’t the chance at a better payout, and actually get some money back (for those who can’t get refunds, which i assume is most) then hold fire, don’t claim those atoms.”

Now this is just one post and this isn’t saying a class action lawsuit is in effect, they simply meant that should there be one accepting the Atoms would nullify the ability to participate.

For now, it’s just a waiting game to see what happens. Bethesda made an offer to their players alongside an apology and an explanation. Now it’s just up to the players to see what happens next.

