‘Fallout 76’ Lore Videos Feature the Mothman and More Rare Creatures

Bethesda’s latest series of Fallout 76 videos delve into the most supernatural of creatures with “Tales from the West Virginia Hills” tapes highlighting the Wendigo, Mothman, and several other strange entities players will encounter.

Fallout 76 has the usual host of irradiated enemies that are encountered in other Fallout games, but it also has some regional monsters to find. The Mothman is one of the most elusive entities with others like the Wendigo already being found by some players, but Bethesda’s new video series will prepare players for their encounters with the rest of the monsters.

Beasts and cryptids and frights, oh my! Want to learn about the mystifying Mothman, the sinister Snallygaster, the beastly Wendigo, and other Appalachian Cryptids that appear in #Fallout76? Check out the holotapes found here… if you dare: //t.co/N1wOQL04EA pic.twitter.com/rj2xbFUSdY — Fallout (@Fallout) October 31, 2018

“But when you’re not trying to discover what happened to everyone after the bombs dropped, you might find yourself asking a different question: What’s that figure, lurking in the dark?” Bethesda’s preview of the Fallout 76 video series said. The answer probably isn’t as friendly as you might like. The Tales from the West Virginia Hills holotape series is here to serve as a warning for all survivors.”

Each of those videos can be found below starting with the Wendigo’s story before featured the rest of the creatures. The text refers to the videos as a “holotape series,” so it’s unclear if these will be found inside the actual game, but it seems like a likely move for Bethesda.

CURSE OF THE WENDIGO

“It has been said that money is the root of all evil,” Bethesda said. “So when greed knows no bounds and avarice goes unchecked, what other appetites might take hold? Curse of the Wendigo! chews over this very question.”

SIDESHOW SNALLYGASTER

“In Sideshow Snallygaster, the carnival has come to the Tyler County Fairgrounds,” Bethesda said. “Billy Harding and his dad wander past the games and rides as a sideshow Barker touts a frightful attraction.”

THE MOTHMAN COMETH!

“Not all creatures are of the land; some stalk the skies. One such boogeyman has been reported for generations by mystified West Virginians,” Bethesda said. “The Mothman Cometh! begins in Morgantown Municipal Hospital. We join young Mary Scarberry at her bedside as she wakes, looking a little worse for wear.”

THE BEAST OF GRAFTON

“The Beast of Grafton takes place in the rural hills near Grafton, where locals have reported a strange creature lurking in the woods,” Bethesda said. “Robbie Cockrell and Peggy Mansfield were out on a date, celebrating Peggy’s birthday, and a full moon loomed large as they drove.”

THE STRANGE ENCOUNTER IN FLATWOODS

“Who Goes There?: The Strange Encounter In Flatwoods opens on a fateful night, when a young Pioneer Scout, Fred Fisher, finds himself in quite the predicament, having taken a spill and fallen into a dark place,” Bethesda said.