New ‘Fallout 76’ Charisma Mega Bobblehead Is Now Available

The latest collectibles introduced in Gaming Heads’ Fallout line is pretty rad if we say so ourselves (we’ve got radiation jokes, love us). The latest collectible features a 15 inch mega bobblehead for everyone’s handy Vault Boy fully equipped with the standard blue and yellow coloring and an enthusiastic thumbs up!

Gaming Heads is a collectibles company that ranges from fun items like this, to full-scale stunning replicas. They know what they are doing when it comes to ramping up that collection, and their latest bobblehead is no exception.

The studio jokingly added in-line with the game’s lore, “By using a Charisma bobblehead, you agree to exempt Vault-Tec from all responsibility, warranted or otherwise, for any side-effect or usage, intended or otherwise, of this product. All points are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged, so plan accordingly. Failure for this bobblehead to improve your performance is almost certainly your fault, and cannot be held against Vault-Tec or its subsidiaries.”

The polystone resin bobblehead is made with durable materials atop of a classic Vault-Tec base. Coming in over three times the size of the usual bobble heads, this latest in their Fallout line is the perfect addition to any Wastelander’s collection.

Gaming Heads also mentioned, “Each Fallout 76: Vault Boy 76 Charisma 15-Inch Mega bobblehead comes packed in a deluxe full-color window box, has an individually hand-numbered base and a validation card that will allow you to purchase the same product number for future Fallout® 76 mega bobbleheads if you validate your purchase.”

Interesting in scooping yourself up a set? They are available right here for $149.99!

