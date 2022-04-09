Fallout 76 Is Having a Triple Event Weekend

The stars in Fallout 76 have aligned this weekend with not one, not two, but three different events running at the same time. This wasn’t an unexpected event since the community calendar released in February indicated that this would happen in early April barring any delays, but for those who haven’t been keeping up with that event roadmap in the past weeks, here’s your reminder to hop on for the next two days to take advantage of the events going on within Fallout 76.

Those events are a Purveyor Murmrgh sale, Minerva’s Big Sale, and a Double Mutation Daily Ops event. These types of sales are relatively common enough in Fallout 76, but they don’t typically line up at the same time.

Thankfully, the two sale events don’t use the same currency, so players won’t have to worry about making a decision between whether they want to shop from Murmrgh or Minerva. Murmrgh’s sale takes 25% off of legendary items including different weapons and armors, so if you’ve got some extra Legendary Scrip lying around, now’s the time to use it.

As for Minerva’s sale, you’ll need Gold Bullion to take advantage of that event. Bethesda said this merchant will have “many more item plans for trade” during this event and urged players to keep an eye out for the traveling seller around The Crater, Foundation, or Fort Atlas.

And then there’s the Double Mutation Daily Ops event which presents players with unique enemies to fight against with bonus experience and other improved rewards on the line for those who can take their mutated opponents down successfully.

“If you’re looking to amp up the adrenaline during your adventures this weekend, then gather your team, prep your gear, and try your hand at a few Double Mutation Daily Ops,” Bethesda said. “Over the next few days, you’ll square off against deadlier Daily Ops enemies who sport unique combinations of two different mutations. When you do, you’ll earn double XP during all of your playthroughs, as well as increased rewards, like bonus rolls for in-game currencies whenever you complete an Op.”

If you’re just now starting out with these events on Saturday, you’re a bit behind as they all started earlier in the week, but you’ve still got from now until April 11th at 12 p.m. ET to take part.