‘Fallout 76:’ Bethesda Teases Modded Servers, Instanced Loot

Fallout 76 is the talk of the town and not just because it’s a spin-off from a wildly popular RPG franchise. The fruition of Bethesda’s 10-year desire to make a small-scale online game set in the Wasteland has finally been realized, but it seems long-time fans are still having a hard time processing the team doing something a little differently.

Though Fallout 5 will resume that single-player glory, there are a lot of upsides to Fallout 76’s 24-man server size. For the first time ever in the series’ history, players can co-op the radiactive RPG experience and build upon the story together. It’s a neat chance to see what the community can do together and Bethesda has made sure to put many safeguards into place to make sure it doesn’t turn into “just another online game.” Still, with all of the survival aspects, one has to wonder: What about modding?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now we’re not talking about polluting the Wasteland with Thomas the Tank Engine, we’re talking more about being able to alter the in-game mechanics to a personalized style. When one fan took to Twitter to ask about changing up in-game aspects, VP of Marketing Pete Hines gave a short and sweet beacon of hope.

“You can modify all aspects of the game? You can make it so you lose weapons, you can’t just repair the base you need to completely rebuild, that kind of thing?” asked one fan, to which Hines simply responded, “We will see.”

For those that follow Hines, he’s not shy about giving out those hard no’s, so the fact that there is even a possibility is exciting. This would give active players even more ways to tailor the game to their liking, truly sticking to the customization that fans love about the Fallout series. It could also let players scale the difficulty that they want to set – not being able to repair would put a huge damper on plans if there were warring players actively engaging in PvP.

He also briefly touched on instanced loot, as well.

All — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) August 30, 2018

We’ll be able to see for ourselves when Fallout 76 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Nov. 14th!