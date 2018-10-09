‘Fallout 76’ Has Other Vaults, But There’s a Catch

We recently got a chance to hang out with the team over at Bethesda to check out Fallout 76 for ourselves while also learning even more about the online journey ahead. We know that the upcoming adventure will be centered around Vault 76, a vault we provided a detailed tour of earlier this week, but what about other vaults in the game? That’s where we get into “yes and no” territory.

In a sit-down interview with some of the developers behind the online game, we asked if there were going to be any other Vaults that players could uncover while exploring West Virginia. Their “no” answer was telling, but not for what they said, but how they said it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked whether there will be other vaults, the team told us, “yes, technically,” as they laughed together. “There are technically other vaults, but you won’t be able to get to them. They’re locked, and for a reason”

Could that reason mean future content? Bethesda’s Pete Hines did mention earlier this year that they plan to support this game “until the end of time,” but that’s pretty hard to do without a solid reason to play. New events, expansions, and regular DLC would be a phenomenal way to keep players engaged. Why go through the motions of creating these other vaults if they weren’t going to be available sometime down the line?

So no, at this time, there is nothing of these mysterious vaults for players but there’s a big “yet” that hovers nearby following the answer and honestly? We can’t wait to see what kind of content drops they have for us!

Need even more Fallout 76 footage? You can check out over 25 minutes of uncut footage right here with our previous coverage.

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in! To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.