‘Fallout 76’ Lays Out New Survival Mode PvP Plans for March

Bethesda has talked about new features on the horizon for a while now regarding their online title Fallout 76, and though we’re still waiting for things like private servers and mod support the team did reveal their upcoming plans for a new PvP mode. Better yet, the beta for it is coming soon!

“With this in mind, we began developing Survival mode, which will bring a new way for you to engage in even more demanding, high-stakes, and deadly adventures in Fallout 76,” boasted the studio in a recent blog post. “We’re still hard at work on this mode internally and plan to bring it to the live game in phases as we add more content and features over time. Here’s a preview of what you can expect from Survival when phase 1 opens for beta testing.”

When the new Survival Mode kicks off, players will be able to choose between that or adventure in the main menu as seen above. The two are very similar — same quests, dialogue, etc — but the key difference is difficulty.

“You’re free to create new characters for Survival mode, and encouraged to do so, but you can also use your existing ones. If you do take on Survival mode with an existing character, keep in mind that all your progress from Adventure mode will travel with you, and anything that affects your character in one game mode will also affect them in the other. This means that if you fire off all your ammo, level up, complete a quest, spend Caps, or find a fancy new weapon in Survival, this will also be reflected on that character in Adventure. If you’d rather keep your existing characters as they are, we recommend starting a new one when you head into the more challenging Survival mode.”

There will also be leaderboards for this when the new mode arrives, upping the competitive factor up a few notches. The team also mentioned that the new PvP experience is subject to change based upon player feedback, “Currently, players who die in Survival mode will be unable to use the seek revenge respawn option against their aggressors and can only choose to respawn at their C.A.M.P. or Vault 76. We’re also planning to award you double the Caps when you kill another player, and they may drop their Aid or other items in addition to their Junk. Added risks and rewards like these in Survival mode PVP will make each of your deaths more devastating, and every kill you rack up much more lucrative. However, it’s important to note that these changes aren’t set in stone, and we’ll be looking to make adjustments based on playtesting and your feedback during the Survival Beta.”

And don’t worry about the two modes blending, each will be on totally separate servers so there’s no change at any crossing of the streams.

The new mode is expected to launch in March but for now, players can get in on the vanilla game right now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.