Pokemon Go Players Have One Last Chance to Claim Free Timed Research

Pokemon Go players have the opportunity to claim a free Timed Research to celebrate the next season of Pokemon Horizons, but it can only be unlocked using a special code. What’s more, the availability for the free Timed Research is about to end with players having just one more day to redeem it. This bonus challenge comes with a few handy rewards and a guaranteed encounter with a Florgato wearing a Liko hat.

Pokemon fans are amping up for the next big drop of episodes for Pokemon Horizons: The Series, with “The Search For Laqua” continuing on Netflix as of April 25, 2025. To celebrate the second season release, Pokemon Go is holding a special Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event.

The event, which is currently active, runs from April 16, 2025, through April 22, 2025. During this time, Tinkatink and its evolutions have debuted, and special event bonuses are underway. However, players looking to add one more challenge to the list can grab a special Timed Research with the code below.

What is the Pokemon Horizons Timed Research Code in Pokemon Go?

Redeem this code to get a Timed Research in Pokémon GO to encounter Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin.



907andLIKO



Prefilled Redemption: https://t.co/HuMl2V7AP9 pic.twitter.com/4oM3s9yKtZ — Leek Duck 🦆🤝👖 (@LeekDuck) April 18, 2025

According to LeekDuck, the players can redeem the code “907andLIKO” for a free Timed Research. Below are all the tasks to complete and rewards to earn via this free Timed Research.

Task Reward Explore 3 km 30 Poke Balls Catch 20 Pokemon 5 Razz Berries Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms 3 Revives

Completion Rewards: Liko’s Floragato Encounter, 5000 XP, and 2500 Stardust

This Timed Research is only active from Friday, April 18, at 12 AM through Wednesday, April 23, at 11:59 PM local time. After this timeframe, the Timed Research will expire, and any unclaimed or unfinished rewards and tasks will be lost.

Can Liko’s Floragato Be Shiny?

No, the Floragato wearing a Liko hat cannot be found Shiny when claiming rewards from this Timed Research.

How To Claim The Free Pokemon Horizons Timed Research in Pokemon Go

Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers in Pokemon Horizons

To claim a free code in Pokemon Go, players can use the Pokemon Go web store.

To claim the code in Pokemon Go, go to the Pokemon Go Web Store. Click on “Code Redemption” and sign in with your account information. Be sure to check that the correct account for the code is listed, and then enter the code to claim the reward.

After doing this, Open Pokemon Go, on your preferred device. The reward claimed via the code should be delivered to your game immediately.

We have tested the above code using the claiming process and have confirmed that the code was accepted and that the Timed Research was delivered. For Pokemon Go fans looking to celebrate the newest Netflix release of Horizons, this is the perfect opportunity.