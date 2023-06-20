Fallout 76 Releases Once in a Blue Moon Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Fallout 76's Once in a Blue Moon update that's been talked about for a long time now and shown off again much more recently has finally arrived, and with it comes two new cryptids: The Ogua and the Blue Devil. Every player can encounter these new creatures now via a Public Event for each cryptid that have also been added, but the Fallout 76 update also came with its own lengthy set of patch notes for players to dig through to see what else has changed.

Many of the changes and new additions listed in the blog posts accompanying this latest Fallout 76 update have been talked about before. Those include the new cryptids, and Public Events, the new Daily Op mutation known as "Danger Cloud," and more. But the nitty gritty, line-by-line patch notes are new and include balance updates, Power Armor fixes, and more. All the new content including more to browse in the Atomic Shop should be live in the game now that maintenance has completed, but for everything else included in the Once in a Blue Moon update, you can check out the patch notes below:

Fallout 76 Once in a Blue Moon Patch Notes

Design Changes and Improvements

Expeditions

Removed Ultracite Battery Charge: Players are no longer required to complete Fuel Quests to launch an Expedition as a Team Leader with a fully charged Ultracite Battery. Instead, players can start an Expedition at any time and still be eligible to receive the maximum Mission Rewards.

Ultracite Battery Charge is no longer a currency that is granted or tracked on the player.

Fuel Quests No Longer Mandatory: All three Fuel Quests are now Daily Quests. Only one Fuel Daily Quest will be active per day.

Rewards have been updated to be more in line with other Dailies.

Reduced Stamp Costs: We have reduced the Stamp cost from Giuseppe on items.

Ashes to Fire now grants an increased number of Stamps and Legendary Items in its rewards.

Weapon and Armor Descriptions

Gameplay Settings: We've added the ability to turn Advanced Mod descriptions ON or OFF. By default, this setting is set to OFF.

Item View and Inspection

AP cost, Fire Mode (Single/Automatic/Charging), Ammo Capacity, and Damage Over Time effects are now shown.

We've added new icons to replace the + and – indicators when crafting new items.

Changes when modding are now color coded.

Set Bonuses now have an icon indicator next to the effect description.

Legendary effects now have the Legendary Star icon next to the effect description.

Extra effects not normally shown elsewhere are now displayed below the Legendary Effects.

Dynamic values of some effects have been added to show the current bonus.

Balance

The Bleedout Syringer Barrel now deals physical damage instead of poison.

Burning mods for Energy Weapons now deal fire damage.

We've adjusted the Two Shot Legendary Mod to deal its bonus damage more similarly to energy weapons. This is to keep the damage more in-line with one another.

Additional Design Changes and Improvements

Contextual Ammo: Contextual Ammo has been adjusted to more closely match ammo counts for Daily Ops and Expeditions, better accommodate some weapons which consume a lot of ammo, and provide more ammo for Non-Expeditions/Daily Ops ("open world") in certain level ranges where enemies are proportionally hardier and more difficult to kill.

This fix also increases the rate of Fusion and Plasma Cores that drop in the Open World.

Fanfare: We have moved the Legendary Item fanfare to no longer be in the center of the screen.

PlayStation: We've updated the Default Controller layout for PlayStation users. The Map is now opened with the touch pad and the POV can be changed using the Options button.

Resets: During daylight savings, Vendors now update their inventory at the same time as challenges at 11 am CT. (Note: Outside of Daylight savings, the reset will happen at 12 pm CT.)

Settings: We've added a setting to enable and disable weapon muzzle flash effects.

Settings: We've also added a setting for VATS targeting for Grenades and Mines. Players can now choose to target all, just the player's, or none.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Audio

Sound Effects: Nuka-World Speakers now correctly play audio in camps, and properly sync with the speakers at Nuka-World on Tour.

Sound Effects: Grognak Wax Figure can now be heard by other players when activated.

Sound: All variants of the Captain Cosmos jetpack now use the same sound effects.

Teamspeak: Fixed bug that caused switching voice chat type settings to not always mute or unmute other players appropriately.

VO: Fixed various cases of mismatched subtitles to their voiceovers.

Art & Animation

Art: Adjustments made to the Intergalactic Handmade weapon skin.

Art: Added collision to the Abandoned Mine, Carpeted Ramp, and Medieval Stairs.

Animation: Fixed a case where aiming a weapon would not animate correctly when exiting Power Armor.

Animation: Fixed an issue that allowed player to skip certain animations while firing weapons.

Building: The Brahmin Milk Machine and Popcorn Machine can now both be placed in a C.A.M.P. at the same time.

Building: Wallpaper can now be placed on the Clean Ranch Kit wall with windows.

Building: The Flatwoods Monster Tube now has a HUD Notification when learning its plan.

C.A.M.P.S and Shelters

Ally: Sam Nguyen is now available to be purchased from Samuel for Gold Bullion.

Ally: The Settler Forager will now give Daily Quests correctly.

Ally: Allies placed within the Hunters Lodge can now wander around to their hearts content.

Building: Addressed an issue that caused items placed upon the floor of the Helvetia Porch to snap to its roof instead.

Building: Adjusted the budget cost of the Circus Trailer to be more in-line with other large objects.

Building: The Blue Nuka-Cola Billboard now has a destruction state.

Building: The Medieval Portcullis door now has more consistent health with the rest of its asset.

Building: Slocum's Fat Stack should now be easier to place in some shelters.

Building: The Power Connector C.A.M.P. object now properly can be turned on and off.

Displays: Made adjustments to the Enclave Power Armor Display to make it so all Power Armor is aligned properly.

Display: The Commendation Misc. item now properly displays when placed in a display case.

Display: Jetpacks no longer visually disappear from mannequins.

Crafting: Secret Service Armor pieces are now correctly shown during crafting rather than Loot Boxes.

Crafting

Underarmor: The Brotherhood of Steel Soldier and Knight Underarmor now have the correct texture applied to them.

Challenges

Dailies: Added Refuge Daily Quests to the list for "Complete Daily Quest" type challenges.

Epic Challenge: Players no longer get credit for the Epic challenge "Take a Photo of a Super Mutant in your workshop", when taking a picture of a mutant in another player's workshop.

Seasons: Fixed an issue where the Rank Up to Here button would remain grayed out after aborting an Atom purchase.

Seasons: Re-roller consumables can now be purchased in Custom Worlds.

World Challenges: The Cold Shoulder weapon now properly counts towards challenge "Deal cryo damage to enemies".

Daily Ops

Charleston Capitol Building: Removed exit signs above inaccessible doors.

Enemies

Animation: Fixed issue preventing Enemy Flamer animations from playing correctly.

Combat: Enemies unable to be damaged by ranged attack no longer display normal damage values when hit by ranged instead of "0".

Creatures: Molerat Bombs will now be dismembered after exploding.

Creatures: Super Mutants now properly drop contextual ammo.

Robots: Fixed an issue that would cause players to take damage from an Assaultron's laser when they hadn't been hit directly.

Trogs: When dismembered, Trogs no longer spawn a second bloody head.

Events

Invaders from Beyond: Fixed an issue that caused the dynamic weather events in Nuclear Blast Zones to be overridden by the Invaders from Beyond event weather.

Gameplay

Magazines: The Backwoodsman 4 magazine now works properly and provides a 50% chance to yield double items from plants.

Magazines: The Backwoodsman 6 magazines "+50% Health boost" now correctly applies to all food items, and correctly states its effects in the Pip-Boy.

Status Effects: The Well-Fed buff now persists after logging out and back in.

Status Effects: Fixed issues related to shared perks being persistent after stopping sharing them.

Status Effects: X-Cell, RadAway, Antibiotics, and Rad-X are now affected by the Chem Fiend Perk.

Power Armor

Crafting: Repairing Strangler Heart Power Armor Helmets no longer requires Vault Steel and Legendary Modules.

Crafting: The Father Winter Helmet paint can no longer be crafted without knowing the recipe and no longer appears in the menu for crafting T-45 Armor.

Quests

Nuka-World: The following plans no longer drop from Nuka-World on Tour Events after the player has learned them; Ultracite Backpack Flair, Bottle Backpack Flair, and Cappy Backpack Flair.

One Violent Night: Fixed an issue causing the progress bar to unexpectedly stop.

Quests: Fixed an issue where players weren't receiving the bonus caps when a teammate completed a quest.

Spin the Wheel: Fixed an issue that would cause the "Keep Moving" twist would not damage players who are standing still.

Surface to Air: Completing the event at the Forward Station Alpha location now always count as completing an event in the Cranberry Bog for challenges.

Weapons

Ammo: Made improvements to Contextual Ammo drops for all weapons.

Legendary Mods: Addressed an issue where the Overeaters Legendary mod would cause players to receive increased damage.

Legendary Mods: Increased the Health regeneration rate to .5 for all Legendary Armor regeneration mods for Armor and Power Armor.

Legendary Mods: The Legendary mod "Weightless" now applies to the weight added by other mods attached to the item.

Legendary Mods: Medic's legendary mod tool tip now accurately reflects its effect.

Mods: The Endangerol Mod for the Syringer now works properly.

Weapons: The Nuka-Launcher can now be changed back to its original paint after changing it to a different paint.

Weapons: The Long Recon Scope for the Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol now only requires the Gunsmith 2 perk instead of Gunsmith 2 and Science 2.

Weapons: The Fancy Single-Action Revolver can now drop with the following Legendary Effects; Zealot's, Gourmand's, Juggernaut's, and Aristocrat's.

Weapons: We've made adjustments to the Gauss Shotgun's VATS accuracy to be more in line with the Gauss Pistol.

World

Vehicles: Plasma Grenades now deal damage to vehicles.

Vendors: The Purveyor and certain loot lists will once again drop copies of plans players already know.

World: Replaced a missing table in the Whitespring Resort.

World: Upon destruction, Fanatic turrets will no longer change into Ash or Goo piles.

World: Fixed the visual effects of the Fanatic Flamer.

User Interface