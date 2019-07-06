Next Fallout 76 Patch Makes Things Easier for New Characters

Fallout 76’s next patch that’s on the way is going to make things a bit easier on newcomers who are venturing into the wasteland for the first time and those who just want a fresh start. Patch 11 is currently scheduled to release some time in mid-July, and when it does, players who take new characters for a spin will find certain parts of the game to be less difficult and will receive buffs in the form of a few changes to various systems.

Bethesda outlined the plans to help out newcomers in the latest Inside the Vault article that previewed what’s to come. With the release of the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode and the free-play period that accompanied it, it’s easy to imagine Fallout 76 has received a rush of new players. To help them out, Bethesda is easing up on the challenges players complete in the beginning of the game and will give them other buffs like more disease resistance.

“Lots of new Dwellers have been leaving Vault 76 for the first time over the past few weeks and, in Patch 11, we’re looking to make a few adjustments to help new and low-level characters have more gradual introductions to some of the game’s mechanics and challenges,” Bethesda’s post said. “For example, characters under level 25 will pay fewer caps when fast traveling, those under level 15 will have higher disease resistance, and we’re replacing a number of early-game Challenge rewards with items and other supplies that will give these Dwellers a better chance at survival.”

Patch 11 is coming to #Fallout76 later this month and, in this week’s Inside the Vault, we’re sharing a few patch highlights. Read on here: https://t.co/SmTu5kh06G pic.twitter.com/WtJWAoLswo — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 4, 2019

For either new players or those who found some areas to be particularly difficult to traverse the first time around, it might be welcome news to know that some of these areas are having their difficulty lowered to give new characters an easier go of it.

“We’re also looking to reduce creature difficulty in a few sub-regions within the Ash Heap, the Savage Divide, and Toxic Valley so that Dwellers who are stepping out of the Forest for the first time have fewer encounters with higher-level enemies,” Bethesda said. “We’ll have more details to share in the full patch notes, but these are a few of the larger changes we’re planning to make to help new characters better adapt to life in the Wasteland.”

Fallout 76’s Patch 11 will be out some time in mid-July.