‘Fallout 76’ Players Are Accusing Bethesda of False Advertisement With the Power Armor Edition

Update: Bethesda responded to the controversy on Twitter by addressing the quality of the bag and the email referenced below.

Original article is as follows:

When Bethesda first unveiled the Power Armor edition for Fallout 76, players were excited to get their hands on that slick helmet and canvas bag. Now that the special edition of the online game is out, many are noticing that it’s not exactly how the studio advertised it when pre-orders first went live.

One Fallout player took to Reddit to share an alleged correspondance between one Power Armor edition buyer and Bethesda. Though there is definitely a difference from what was delivered versus what was promised, it is important to take the latter part of Bethesda’s response with a grain of salt – the source image is blurry and looks to be doctored with the smaller font and uneven spacing (seen below):

As for the Reddit thread, there were two shared responses that were posted with the second matching the distorted image seen above:

Another commenter in the thread brought up a similar issue with Skyrim pre-orders, “This is not the first time something like this happened. We were supposed to get a real canvas style map for preordering Skyrim. I was told by a Gamestop employee that Bethesda underestimated how many people would preordered the game. So instead of the canvas map, we got a textured piece of paper folded up and stuffed in the game case.”

This feedback regarding the Power Armor edition comes hot on the heels of Bethesda falling under investigation for “Deceptive Trade Practices.” As mentioned in our previous coverage:

“Migliaccio & Rathod LLP is currently investigating Bethesda Game Studios for releasing a heavily-glitched game, Fallout 76, and refusing to issue refunds for PC purchasers of the game who found it to be unplayable because of its technical problems,” the post on the law firm’s blog said. “While minor bugs and glitches are expected with the release of most new games, Fallout 76 launched with a 56GB patch that has proven to be but a starting point for the game’s problems. Gamers who have tried to receive a refund because of the game’s myriad glitches have been unable to do so since they downloaded the game, leaving them to deal with an unplayable experience until patches bring it back to a playable state.”

We’ve reached out to Bethesda for a response.