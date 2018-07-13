‘Fallout 76’ Power Armor Edition Pre-Orders Are Back

At the moment, you can pre-order Fallout 76 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC with a 20% Prime discount. However, if you have your eye on that amazing Power Armor edition with the full-scale, wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet, you won’t have the luxury of waiting until the game arrives on November 14th. You need to take advantage of opportunities as they become available.

That having been said, you can currently secure a Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition on Amazon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Jump on it while you can because another sell out is inevitable. The full list of features includes:

Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21″x 21″ glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Steelbook: Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!

On a related note, the official Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Self-Assembly Construction Kit from The Wand Company / Bethesda is available to pre-order at GameStop right now for $149.99. (It’s also available from GameStop’s ThinkGeek site). Again, we highly suggest that you secure one right away, because these will probably sell quickly. Plus, there’s no telling how many will be made available. Shipping is expected in November 2018.

This officially licensed Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI replica was designed using 3D geometry from Bethesda’s design studio, and it is suitable for both cosplay and display. It appears that no detail was spared. In fact, the “buttons press, knobs turn, the radio dial ‘tunes’ and the holotape player ejects a holotape just like it does in the game.” All-in-all, the replica kit contains over 100 parts, but The Wand Company insists that it is easy to assemble.

