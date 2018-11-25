‘Fallout 76’: This Power Armor-Inspired PS4 Controller Is Perfect For Any Vault Dweller

Fallout 76 is available now for all to enjoy the latest adventure in the Wasteland – this time online – and to get into the spirit, one custom controller shop decided to give their own Fallout nod with an incredible DualShock 4 controller for the PlayStation:

The shop goes by the name Shed of Dreams and they’ve got an impressive line-up of customized controllers ranging from Marvel’s Spider-Man, to this incredible Dragon one. Though there are a few odd customizations here and there, the main focus seems to be for PlayStation peripherals.

Seeing the detailing in the above controller is amazing. Though simplistic at first glance, the texture of the shell is made up to replicate that of the iconic Power Armor suits known within the franchise. With the Vault Tec simple at the top and the coils framing it, this is definitely a controller worth of the Wasteland.

For those looking to see what the game is about that inspired this epic controller, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC for a solid discount. As mentioned in our full review:

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

