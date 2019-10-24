Fallout 76’s New Subscription Service Is Reportedly a Hot Mess

Yesterday, Fallout 76 released a premium new subscription service that gives PS4, Xbox One, and PC players private worlds, unlimited storage, and a few other features. The service is called Fallout 1st, and it costs $100 a year for some reason. As you would expect, the service got absolutely ravaged online. Making things worse for Bethesda, apparently it’s a hot mess, kinda like Fallout 76 was at launch last year. Except this time around, the hot mess costs $40 more.

So, what’s wrong? Well, a lot. The biggest pitch of the service is players getting their own private worlds, but this isn’t happening. Players are reporting these “new worlds” are full of dead NPCs and have been looted. In other words, they aren’t actually new worlds. And they appear not to be very private either, because reportedly anyone can join the server if they are on your friends list.

Meanwhile, the “unlimited storage” isn’t working as intended, and is rather deleting people’s scrap. Now, this isn’t a universal thing, but it’s being reported by many players, who claim their scrap simply disappears. So yeah, technically it’s unlimited storage, because it will never fill up.

There’s other reported problems, but these are the two biggest and most prominent. And of course, bugs and issues are common in modern games. But Fallout 76 isn’t a free-to-play game, and neither is Fallout 1st. If Bethesda is going to ask for a sizable amount of dough from its players for features that probably shouldn’t be behind a paywall in the first place, the least they can do is make sure everything functions properly. But alas, things are never that simple for Fallout 76.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when these issues will be remedied, so perhaps it’s best to stay away from Fallout 1st, for now. That said, with the price point it has, I doubt many will be flocking to it in the first place.

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the online Fallout game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

